3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will beat the Chargers and 2 reasons they won't
The 2023 Miami Dolphins season is here and the first week is now days ahead with a trip to the west coast to face the Chargers. Getting an early jump into the win column would be a great kick off to the season.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offensive line could prove to be the kryptonite that takes this fast-moving machine to a slow crawl.
The Miami Dolphins offensive line looks as though it could be better this year earlier than later. Still, when looking at the team's roster, the line is the weak part of the offense.
Austin Jackson looked much better in his return in camp after missing all of last season, or most of it. Connor Williams is still erratic with his snaps and is good for one bad snap a game. That needs to get cleaned up. Still, he is the most consistent of the five lineman not named Robert Hunt.
This week, the Dolphins could be without starting left tackle Terron Armstead. The big question for this early start to the week is whether or not his missed practice was simply precautionary or if this is something that will keep him out Sunday. There are some who think it will keep him out.
Everything rests on the offensive line. The running game can't succeed and Tua will not have time to move around if pressure is constant. How the Dolphins offensive line plays on Sunday will play a big role in winning or losing and if the Dolphins lose, we can expect to hear complaints about the line play post-game.