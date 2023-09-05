3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will beat the Chargers and 2 reasons they won't
The 2023 Miami Dolphins season is here and the first week is now days ahead with a trip to the west coast to face the Chargers. Getting an early jump into the win column would be a great kick off to the season.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins defense is led by a man who has plenty of experience against the NFL.
For the first time this year, Vic Fangio gets to put into action those plays he drew up while sitting out the season last year. Miami fans have been chomping at the bit since Fangio was first rumored to be a potential replacement for Josh Boyer. Now, fans will get to see his vision for this defense on the field.
Fangio hasn't minced words this off-season. If he doesn't like what he is seeing, he says they need to improve and he has been looking for players that will step up and prove themselves. For Fangio it isn't so much a "next man up" mentality as he expects every player to play their best all the time.
Fangio's defensive schemes rely heavily on three parts. Linebacker reads and reaction, safety dominance, and tight cornerback play. Against the Chargers offense which has a good WR unit, tight end, and run game, Fangio will be put to the test right out of the gate.
The Dolphins will win this game if Fangio's game plan is executed on the field and Miami can force turnovers while forcing Justin Herbert to make plays he doesn't want to.