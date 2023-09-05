3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will beat the Chargers and 2 reasons they won't
The 2023 Miami Dolphins season is here and the first week is now days ahead with a trip to the west coast to face the Chargers. Getting an early jump into the win column would be a great kick off to the season.
By Brian Miller
The lack of experience at cornerback could be a thorn in the Miami Dolphins defensive side.
This piggy backs off the previous page. For Fangio's defensive system to work, the Dolphins defense will need their cornerbacks to play well. Miami will start Eli Apple opposite Xavien Howard. Personally, I don't see the quality of play in Apple.
Apple has been inconsistent through his career after being drafted in round one by the Giants. Now, he is on his fifth team so should we suddenly believe he is going to be the player the Giants thought they were getting at 10th overall? Apple is a question mark and if he struggles Herbert and the Chargers will pick on him all day.
The loss of Jalen Ramsey definitely hurt the defense and not having Nik Needham back yet doesn't make it easier. Cam Smith isn't quite ready but if Apple struggles, we should expect to see the second round rook enter the game.
Defensively, the CB spot opposite Howard is the weak spot on this defense and it is up to Apple to hold it down. If he can't, it could be a long day.