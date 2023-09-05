3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will beat the Chargers and 2 reasons they won't
The 2023 Miami Dolphins season is here and the first week is now days ahead with a trip to the west coast to face the Chargers. Getting an early jump into the win column would be a great kick off to the season.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins running game is primed to take over if the Dolphins can get a lead.
Mike McDaniel has to do a better job of staying with the run game. Last year, the Dolphins abandoned the run rather quickly against the Chargers and several other games the running backs were taking over and McDaniel went back to the pass too often.
This week, the Dolphins running game could be the star and a big reason why the Dolphins win on Sunday. The Chargers will likely roll out a similar game plan they did last year in an attempt to take away the middle of the field forcing Miami to move away from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They will try and pressure Tua and if they take away his first read, they should have time to apply that pressure.
This is where the running game can take advantage of the defensive coverage. Miami needs to force the Chargers defense to defend both the pass and the run and to do that, Miami's run game has to be consistent. This week, they very well could be and if McDaniel's game plan highlights running the ball, it could be a nice walk for the Dolphins offense.