3 sneaky keys the Miami Dolphins need to turn to not have a let down vs. the New England Patriots
By Matt Serniak
The other guys have to keep stepping up
The other guys on the Dolphins stepped up last week and they have to continue to do that. It's what allows Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to break games open. The 90s Bulls had Paxson, Kerr, Longley, Grant, Armstrong. The Warriors had Livingston, Looney, and Gary Payton Jr. There's more, obviously, but you get the point.
Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Durham Smythe, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jason Bethel, Isaiah Wynn, and Emmanuel Ogbah all played well last week. They did their jobs of either starting and not being a weak link and actually made plays or came off the bench and made a play.
Some of the guys that I mentioned on the offensive side of the ball really made an impact. We all remember the two big, scoop catches Berrios made that kept drives alive. Durham Smythe, the other tight end, caught everything thrown to him. And River Cracraft scored and had other plays as well. These guys can play and they have to so that teams can't fully load up on Hill and Waddle.
There are other guys on the team that can rise up a bit more. But as long as a few guys every week who aren't stars make contributions, then this team can strike from anywhere. That's what I want. To have a team with so many guys you have to keep an eye on.
By the Way- Here's your artist and song of the week. Andy James, a guy you will see more of this year if you keep reading every week, is a guitarist-savant. That's an understatement.
Follow me @2ndSatSports