3 sneaky keys for the Miami Dolphins to finally beat a "real" team in the Kansas City Chiefs
This is a big week for the Miami Dolphins because it's their latest chance to get a win over one of the "real" teams in the NFL.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins defense can't give up six to eight yards on 2nd and long.
It's easier said than done but the Dolphin's defense can't give up to many yards on 2nd and long.
In watching the Bills and the Eagles games, one thing that stood out to me was when Miami would make a nice run stuff or get an incompletion on 1st down, they would often give up like six or seen on 2nd and it would be 3rd and very manageable
It's sort of infuriating knowing it was going to happen, especially in the Eagles game. If you give these really good teams only four yards or less to get a first down, their excellent quarterbacks will often get it. It's one of the reasons they are "elite."
But if you get to them 3rd and long they become a little more like everyone else in the league which is to say their attempt to get a 1st down is much harder. It's simple math I know, but it doesn't make it any less true. Get Mahomes to 3rd and long by being stout on 2nd down and Fangio's defense can open the playbook a bit and pretty much anything they want.