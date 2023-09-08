3 sneaky keys that the Miami Dolphins need to turn for them to get that sweet revenge over the Chargers

Here’s the other view of Salvon Ahmed’s 42 yard run



Austin Jackson, Conor Williams and Durham Smythe reach the 2nd level unblocked



Jackson chips #96 to help out Hunt and for a moment stops Devin Lloyd



Jackson needs to anchor and hold Lloyd



A potential TD opportunity missed