3 sneaky keys the Miami Dolphins need to turn in the game of the year against the Buffalo Bills
By Matt Serniak
Keep murdering the redzone
A classic football line that gets said a bunch is "You're not going to beat this team or good teams with field goals." I don't see why anyone would disagree with such an obvious premise but we've seen good teams lose when the other team kicked a few field goals instead of scoring TDs. The whole "you need to score 6s not 3s" isn't absolute. It's like the "red sky in the morning, sailor take warning" that folks love to throw out there as if you haven't heard that a million times in your life. Guess what? There have been times when the sky was red(more like pink) in the morning and the weather was great later in the day.
That all being said, the Miami Dolphins would be much better off keeping up their trend of being the #1 team in the league in scoring TDs when they get to the red zone. That's right, the Dolphins are first in that category with a startling 78% efficiency.
What's been impressive is that the Dolphins have brought a Thanos-like balance to scoring in the red zone. Tua has six passing TDs in the red zone and Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane have a combined six rushing TDs. Obviously, this means a defense can't exactly pinpoint which way the Dolphins are going to flex on them.
The Bills have an offense that is also running a well-oiled machine so putting up 3s instead of 7s very easily may not work. We've seen in the past that the Dolphins are susceptible to getting bludgeoned by Josh Allen. If that is the route this game takes, the Dolphins need to take advantage of the red zone and even the green zone, which I love when the announcers highlight that part of the field.