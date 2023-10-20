3 sneaky keys the Miami Dolphins need to turn to finally beat one of the "real teams" in the Philadelphia Eagles
By Matt Serniak
Conversely, the Dolphins needs to pressure Hurts because it makes him worse
Real news flash here but if you get pressure on a quarterback, they don't do as well. Feel free to say this isn't as sneaky as a key as I thought it was 15 minutes ago. Oh well, too late now.
If you watch the Eagles and Jets game from last week you saw a QB in Jalen Hurts that was rattled by pressure and you also saw a guy rattled by the just idea of pressure.
This was 3rd INT of the game that set up the go-ahead score for the Jets. You can see that Hurts wasn't that pressured but he threw the ball like a guy who is a fugitive on the run who is always looking over their shoulder. His feet got messed up and threw a terrible throw right to a defender.
Hurts is prone to do that this year. He has seven INTs this year which is one more than he had last year. He's locked on to AJ Brown, who is tied for 5th in the league in targets, so that needs to be understood. Hurts is also averaging 42 yards a game on the ground something Jaelan Phillips who loves to run upfield needs to understand this week.
Hurts is dying to push the ball deep and Vic Fangio has created a defense that refuses to give up a big play deep. This should get the Dolphin's pass rushers all pumped up because it means Hurts is fine with holding on to the ball. They just have to make sure they wrap, fiercely, because we know Hurts is not easy to get down to the ground.
Jalen Hurts will serve the ball up so continuing to bring the pressure, perhaps with defensive backs, might be a solid option. Something to look in too.