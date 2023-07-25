3 so far: Miami Dolphins take up three spots in the next 10 NFL top 100
The Miami Dolphins are rolling in the NFL Top 100 with more likely to come. Three players will be revealed as the next ten in the series is made public.
By Brian Miller
The next group of 10 that has been revealed in the NFL Top 100 includes three Miami Dolphins players.
Terron Armstead makes his 2023 top 100 debut at 83. He will represent the lowest member of the Dolphins in this list.
Armstead clearly should be higher and likely would have been had it not been for his injuries that kept him off the field last season. Still, he is deserving of a spot on the NFL list.
The Dolphins will actually take the 81st, 82nd, and 83rd spots with Tua Tagovailoa being voted in at number 82.
There was real questions about whether or not Tua would make the list after having a stellar campaign in 2022 that was unfortunately marred by concussions that ended his season after the Green Bay game.
Tua, however, is the 2nd quarterback to be named to the list. Trevor Lawrence was one of the first 10 announced last week.
Lastly, for this week anyway, Christian Wilkins will make his debut at number 81. Wilkins clearly is one of the best DTs in the NFL and set a combined tackle NFL record last year with 98 combined.
The list of the NFL Top 100 now reaches into the 70s which will be released later. We know that Tyreek Hill will land in the top 50. Dolphins fans wonder who else might make this year's list. Jaylen Waddle should make it, especially after DeVonta Smith was announced as the 100th player on the list.
It is likely that the list could end there. Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland, both worthy, may not make it this year and given the fact we are in the top 79 now, it is hard to imagine either one ranking higher than Wilkins and that makes Hill and Waddle the only Dolphins left who will, or in the case of Waddle, should, be on the list.