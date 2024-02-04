3 things Anthony Weaver needs to bring the table to elevate the Miami Dolphins' defense
The Miami Dolphins have a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Weaver. He needs to bring some pretty obvious elements to a unti that has names who have room to improve.
By Matt Serniak
Anthony Weaver has to have a communicative chain of command.
The Vic Fangio exit wasn't a very pleasant one. There was a ton of "he said she said" between an ex-NFL QB who used to host Edge NFL Matchup vs. a former all-pro and current star cornerback on Miami, back and forths that weren't good for anyone.
Like most things, the truth is probably in the middle. At this point, who cares? Everyone move on and get to offseason activities.
But one of the nuggets that came out of this hasty divorce was that, allegedly, Fangio, didn't have good communication with players and even the coaches. Reportedly, Fangio only wanted to hear his own voice and the other position coaches had little input into game plans.
Naturally, anything like that can't happen. I'm not going to bore you with the virtues of listening to your assistant coaches or the benefits of simply not being a grizzled jerk.
Anthony Weaver needs to have the lines of communication open with everyone he's with. The other coaches on the staff need to be able to be comfortable enough to give their ideas and Weaver needs to listen and process requests from players such as having their best corner, Jalen Ramsey, shadowing the other team's best receiver.
This isn't to say that he needs to be a doormat or anything like that. But it makes sense not to take a lone-wolf approach and listen to all those who are looking to help.