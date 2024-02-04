3 things Anthony Weaver needs to bring the table to elevate the Miami Dolphins' defense
The Miami Dolphins have a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Weaver. He needs to bring some pretty obvious elements to a unti that has names who have room to improve.
By Matt Serniak
Anthony Weaver needs to have a plan for Josh Allen.
You may think that a new defensive coordinator having an elaborate plan for one player is a bit much and maybe even counter-productive in relationship to other game plans. But you're not being honest with yourself if you don't think the Miami Dolphins don't have a Josh Allen problem.
Go ahead and cut Allen down all you want for not being able to get past the best team in football over the last six seasons. But he is the Dolphin's dad and there is zero way that can be refuted.
After the Patriots's dynasty fell, the Bills took over owning the AFC East. They have beaten the Dolphins 11 out of the last 12 meetings most recently a winner takes the division game where Josh Allen bull-dozed the Dolphins into oblivion in the 4th quarter sending Miami to the equivalent of Ice-World in Mario 3.
You may already have an idea of Allen's stats against the Dolphins over those 12 games but here they are. Josh Allen has a 33/7 TD-to-INT ratio with a 110-passer rating. Oh, and he has 638 yards rushing with five TDs. Pretty good stats right?
So yes, Anthony Weaver needs to have, develop, and concoct a plan to make Josh Allen play a bit more like a mortal man than the Thanos-level villain he has been.
I have no idea what that exactly entails but it needs to be smart, applicable, and at the forefront of the minds of everyone on defense.