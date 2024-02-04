3 things Anthony Weaver needs to bring the table to elevate the Miami Dolphins' defense
The Miami Dolphins have a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Weaver. He needs to bring some pretty obvious elements to a unti that has names who have room to improve.
By Matt Serniak
A prideful intensity is what Anthony Weaver needs to bring and pull out of the players.
This is something, again if we're being honest here, is sorely lacking. I'm not saying that the defense didn't care or anything like that but we all want to see more intense passion from the players.
The thought is that the entire Dolphins team is soft and that they are front runners who don't have many guys with that "dawg" in them. The offense is probably the biggest offender of this but that is an article for another day.
Maybe if Anthony Weaver can get the defense to be more vocal and downright nuts it will rub off on the offense.
I want to see the guys on the Dolphin's defense look like they're looking forward to ripping guy's heads off before the game. I want to see the leaders of the team get in the face of their colleagues when they need to step up their game. I want to see if you're getting you're getting stuffed in a locker that it actually bothers you to the point of flipping out.
Is it a hair juvenile and look potentially dumb on camera seeing a guy knock over a cooler? Maybe but I want to see that pride and passion. We all want to see that this matters and the player's behavior and reactions are what convey that to us fans.
The Ravens for over two decades have had an edge to them. They put on those black jerseys and they looked like a bunch that were going to hit you hard and will like doing it. Anthony Weaver needs to get that look and feel out of his players. Bring some of that Raven's culture to South Beach. It will go a very long way.
Follow me @2ndSatSports