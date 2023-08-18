3 things I'm looking for out of the Miami Dolphins in this hallowed dress rehearsal week game against the Texans
By Matt Serniak
I want to see more from a few guys that jumped off the screen last week
I want to see if some of the guys that flashed and showed that they can pro ball have a second act. Unfortunately, I don't think we'll be seeing Cam Smith or Brandon Pili on Saturday. Cam Smith only did individual drills in the joint practices and Pili injured the back of his neck and stayed out the rest of practice yesterday and I haven't heard any kind of update on him.
But there are other guys to keep an eye on because I feel each of these guys can help the Miami Dolphins this season. The two running backs, De'Von Achane and unheralded Chris Brooks. Each brings a different element(keeping it sciency) to the ̶p̶e̶r̶i̶o̶d̶i̶c̶ ̶ table. Achane is lightning fast and can take any play to the house while Brooks is thunderously powerful while also having subtle moves. I'm not saying this is the reincarnation of Tiki Barber and Ron Dayne mainly because science doesn't acknowledge such a thing, but the duo of Achane and Brooks does have some similarities.
On the defensive side of the ball, I'm focusing on Channing Tindall and Garrett Nelson. Each had very strong performances last week against the Falcons. For Tindall, I really think there is a reality where he can find himself on the field sooner than later if he keeps performing. Middle backer is one of the weaker units on the team and if Tindall can be the tackling machine with his speed he can find himself in actual games besides special teams.
Garrett Nelson made plays last week. It wasn't anything too complicated. Garrett Nelson got to the QB and made life difficult for the Falcons. Though the Miami Dolphins are a little rich at edge rusher, you can't have too many guys that get to the QB and actually bring him down.