3 things I'm looking for out of the Miami Dolphins in this hallowed dress rehearsal week game against the Texans
By Matt Serniak
I want to see offensive plans actually work
I realize this is the preseason and the coaching staff may not be deep-diving the opposing team's defense as they would during the regular season. But, I see pretty much every other team out there get their team into the endzone meaning they are executing some form of a gameplan. I don't think I'm being greedy when I want Mike McDaniel to have his guys on offense ready to go and put in positions to advance the football into the endzone a few times.
The Miami Dolphins scored a whopping three points last week, had an INT in the endzone, and missed on a 4th down from the 4 yard line. Those were nice opportunities but I want to see some good old-fashioned Bret Hart excellence of execution type of stuff and put it in for six.
I want to see the QBs, whoever it is, get the play and execute the play the way it was supposed to. That means all 11 guys doing their job at the same time. What do we think about that? I bet we all can agree on that.