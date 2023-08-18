3 things I'm looking for out of the Miami Dolphins in this hallowed dress rehearsal week game against the Texans
By Matt Serniak
Some quick-hitting stuff I want to see
I want to see Tua and the offense for a drive or two. Yes, I realize that Terron Armstead isn't out there and the Dolphin's best players are dropping like flies. But Tua needs to get some actual game flow in his veins. Joint practices are very valuable and probably more valuable in determining what players can do what more than preseason games. But I will always contend that you can't replicate the feel of an actual game unless you're in an actual game.
Mike White or Skylar Thompson. The race for the backup QB backup spot put back backup QB battles at least two decades with last week's efforts. I don't know, maybe stop letting defenders crunch you into pieces if you have tons of time and perhaps look into not forcing the ball into 15 guys? Just a thought.
Let's see more Erik Ezukanma. I should have had him in the one earlier slide but I have him here. He isn't Deebo Samuel but he doesn't need to be. Just put him in a position to make plays.
Make all our kicks. Jason Sanders, make all your kicks.
If Tyreek Hill is done scouting the Texans defense by playing Madden, get him on the field for a series or two. That's all I think he needs. Again, the best players are falling apart, and since he is the offense is sort of valuable.
Raekwon Davis, we don't hear much about him but from all the reports and even last week, he's having a very sneaky good camp. There isn't a ton of depth at defensive tackle and Davis is the #1 candidate to lineup over the nose, so he has a lot of worth here. Get him a few series and get him out.
Let's do better on special teams? What do you say folks? Let's not give up a return score.
I'd also like to see less penalties but that might be wishful thinking at this point.
Finally, everyone walkout on their own two feet with zero crutches or slings. Let's do what we can to nip this injury bug in the bud.
Follow me @2ndSatSports