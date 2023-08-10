3 things I want to see in the Miami Dolphins preseason game against the Falcons
By Matt Serniak
I want to see the plays getting in quicker
We saw it all last year and we've heard Mike McDaniel talk about it a few times. The plays need to be comunicated to the quarterback much quicker than last year.
You can make the argument that the Dolphins could have won a playoff game on the road, against the Bills with Skylar Thompson at QB if it weren't for a communication issue. They did have the ball at midfield and McDaniel has said that he was relayed bad information about what down it was.
The whole process, I hope, has been upgraded with all new, state of communicating technology that will be handled by no less than 10 guys all in an effort to get the play call from Mike McDaniel, to the booth to where ever else it needs to go hopefully not intercepted and decrypted by any foreign nations, and then finally to Tua.
Whatever it takes to cut down on using timeouts at foolish times thus making my stress level send me into a fit of rage as if I was Rambo busting out of an Oregon police department is what would be good for business because we saw enough of that last year.
This article from The Ringer's Steven Ruiz, does a great showing that the Dolphins were quite literally the worst when it came to using timeouts.
But I will go with what Raheem Mostert said about McDaniel, Tua, and the Dolphins going about fixing this problem.
If this is what happens, then the Miami Dolphins will be much better off and my hometown will sleep easy knowing I won't take out my entire town with an M60 like John J Rambo once did.