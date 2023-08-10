3 things I want to see in the Miami Dolphins preseason game against the Falcons
By Matt Serniak
Naturally, I want zero injuries
Are injuries of some form going to happe, Probably. Do I hope that if they are going to happen that they don't happen to any starters? You betcha.
It's the preseason and we don't want to see anyone get hurt from any team but it's football and football injuries are going to occur.
For this first preseason game out of three, I don't think the top players need to suit up. They can wait until next week or even the final preseason to get themselves embracing that real game routine and feeling.
I wrote yesterday that I would however like to see Tua play a series on Friday. The guy hasn't played since Christmas. I realize the injury concerns we all have for him and know exactly what this team is with and without him. So, I understand if Mike McD doesn't want to put him out there on Friday.
But I personally think there is a lot of good having Tua out there just doing real game football things again such as getting in plays on time.
I understand the offensive line will not have the starters out there thus making it unlikely Tua will go. I still think he'd be fine.
In general, we want everyone to walk away healthy so that the coaches have tough decisions to make when the big cut day happens on August 29th when the team goes from 90 players to 53. Everybody walks away everyone wins is my motto for Friday.
