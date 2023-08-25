3 things I want to see the Miami Dolphins get done in their final preseason game vs. the Jaguars
By Matt Serniak
I want to see the front 7 read and react
I really like how the front seven for the Miami Dolphins played last week against Houston. Vic Fangio's tutelage is already paying off which is a stealthy reason why this team can achieve great things.
I love how the interior linemen and the middle backers, specifically, diagnose plays and then react to them with vigor and power. We saw David Long Jr. shoot a gap based on reading his key like a book and blow up Damien Pierce in the backfield. It was awesome and it appears Long Jr. is as advertised.
I want to see Brandon Pili and Da'Shawn Hand's continued growth with shedding blocks while also keeping up with being bulldozers that can't be stopped.
I'm looking to see if Channing Tindall will cement himself as the first middle backer off the bench. He's had a solid camp and has played well in the preseason games. He's in the running for most improved player at least to me. He's a guy that if Fangio wants to get real crafty might be paired with Long Jr. if Fangio decides to put his fastest, best cover middle backers on the field at the same time. I just thought of that and I just blew my mind with the possibilities of that.
Finally concerning the front seven, we know how important they all are. Getting home on the QB, bringing him to the ground, wrapping up running backs, reading their keys, and flat-out knowing where you should go is obviously all important. I think it's especially important for Miami because I think Fangio wants to funnel things to his secondary alignment. I think obvious passing situations such as 3rd and longs are where Fangio can create choke points and force mistakes from QBs. He has the secondary to do it and I think he will.