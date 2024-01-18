3 things the Miami Dolphins need to change now to find success in 2024
There are a few things that the 2024 Miami Dolphins must change if they're seriously looking for a different result.
By Matt Serniak
The 2023 season for the Miami Dolphins ended like most of them do, in embarrassment. If the Miami Dolphins are serious about not having the 2024 season end like most other seasons, these undeniable absolutes must happen.
I can't say that I am over the loss that we unfortunately had to witness on Saturday night. I'm not. I wanted to see the Dolphins play in the divisional round but they decided not to show up in Kansas City.
It wasn't fun closing the door on all my Dolphin's gear. Though it's something I do around this time every year and don't open until draft time, it never gets easier even though I prepared myself once again to have my heart and soul crushed. Is it a little dramatic, sure. Is it my reality, sadly yes.
Time heals all wounds and I'll get wrapped up in the rest of the playoffs, college basketball, and maybe even the NBA although that product is atrocious.
But the goal is to have the Miami Dolphins not just win a playoff game but to be a serious contender. I will say and I fear I will be saying it a lot; the Miami Dolphins have a major uphill battle to be anywhere near as good as this year's team.
The bill is coming due for all the high priced players and the team has many 4th and even 5th year players to figure out what they're going to do.
Coupled with the uncertainty of some coaches on the staff and that Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will not be back until, realistically, mid-November at best, you can start to picture a way different team on the field than we saw this year.
What I do know is that the 2024 Miami Dolphins need to have a facelift in some areas and start to embrace new philosophies when trying to win the big games, which is something they showed no signs of being able to do. Here are some of the philosophies they without a shadow of a doubt need to embrace in 2024.