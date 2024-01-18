3 things the Miami Dolphins need to change now to find success in 2024
There are a few things that the 2024 Miami Dolphins must change if they're seriously looking for a different result.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins need to somehow morph into a physical team.
I'm not 100% sure how this can get done, but if the Miami Dolphins are going to beat the elite, the big boys, or the better teams in the AFC, they need to become a much more physical team.
Think of all the teams in the AFC who are the best teams. The Bills, Ravens, Chiefs, to a smaller extent the Browns, Steelers, and Bengals are all teams that play in cold weather in December and January. They all can muddy up a game and can win in low-scoring affairs where their guys just out-physical their opponent.
Unless the Miami Dolphins can start hosting playoff games, something they hate to do, they need to become much more physical across the board.
Well, how do you become physical when you're located in South Beach and your offense is based on speed and precision? I guess changing up the offensive philosophy a little bit would be the first thing that has to happen. Does Mike McDaniel, the guy who was dubbed the run-game-guru in San Francisco, have it in him to unleash an offense that is much tougher at the point of attack? I don't know is my answer.
Bringing in players that have track records of playing tough football will also naturally help to do this.
That's much easier said than done but something has to change in Miami. They can't rule September, October, and half of November and then just become some ordinary team because the rest of the league woke up and know it's time to play big boy football once the temperature gets to 40.
The Dolphins need to have a brand of football that travels to these cold weather places because we've seen so many times what happens when they can't play physically. They go three and out and the other teams simply lean on them and the game gets out of hand.