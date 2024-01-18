3 things the Miami Dolphins need to change now to find success in 2024
There are a few things that the 2024 Miami Dolphins must change if they're seriously looking for a different result.
By Matt Serniak
Tua somehow needs to become the leader of the offense for the Miami Dolphins.
I don't think Tua can lead this team to the promised land. I've seen enough. I've backed this guy a good amount but enough is enough. I think he has peaked and there isn't much more room for improvement. He's not magically going to have a stronger arm and be able to ad-lib when the situation calls for it and the team isn't going to suddenly be okay with him running more and potentially getting hurt.
That said, I would be shocked if he isn't the starting quarterback next year for the Miami Dolphins.
Since I expect him to be the quarterback, I might as well accept it.
Tua needs to become the leader of the offense and not just the guy Tyreek Hill and others say he is when things are going great in September and October. Tua needs to be the vocal leader and not just one of these quiet lead by example players.
This means he can't go ask for Patrick Mahomes jersey immediately after getting embarrassed and playing terribly in a playoff game.
If you're a player on the Dolphins how do you not see that and shake your head and be draped in 2nd hand embarrassment? Why does Tua have to be told this is the wrong thing to do?
Though I don't have much hope that Tua can be the leader of the offense, it still has to happen. That means he does have to raise his game because guys don't listen to the guys who aren't playing well. That's how sports and life works.
Tua needs to do more than have passing workouts in the offseason to be thought of as a leader. How about doing everything you can such as not sliding three yards short of first downs when the team needs it? That kind of stuff can easily be changed if you want to change it.
In so many words, Tua needs to go back to playing like this. He needs to just play and not think about injury. If that can't happen due to all the circumstances and risks surrounding him, what are we doing here?