3 things the Miami Dolphins need to figure out over the bye week
It's the bye week meaning it's the perfect time for the Miami Dolphins to start figuring some things out.
By Matt Serniak
Mike McDaniel needs to figure out who gets on the field and who doesn't.
That picture of Salvon Ahmed should be the last time we him get a carry this year. It was awful seeing Ahmed get toss after toss and go absolutely nowhere. It was close to making me cry because we want Miami to run the ball a bit more but not to him in that fashion.
Why Jeff Wilson Jr. didn't see a few more carries or why Raheem Mostert is only allowed to get about 10-12 touches a game is beyond me, but Salvon Ahmed needs to be relegated to special teams guy only.
And I think we all know what's happening when De'Von Achane is back in two weeks. It will be him and Mostert the rest of the way with Jeff Wilson Jr. being the 3rd man, or at least it should be Jef Wilson Jr.
But other units need to be more solidified. If it were up to me, and sadly it isn't. Lester Cotton would be out as a first backup guard. I realize it's not the best practice to use a tackle at guard and I'm sure McDaniel is thinking about saving him for the inevitable Terron Armstead injury, but I'd rather see Kendall Lamm at guard than Cotton.
Hopefully, that will be a moot point and Robert Hunt will be back after the bye.