3 things the Miami Dolphins need to learn from the 4 conference championship teams
The conference championships teams are set and there are some common threads with them all that the Miami Dolphins should look to replicate.
By Matt Serniak
You can't focus on one guy or even two players on offense and the Miami Dolphins love doing that.
No doubt about it, there are some elite/special skill players left in the playoffs. But, not one of these teams force-feeds the ball to one or even two guys.
The offensive coordinators and quarterbacks take what the defense is giving them, and they have trust in all the guys who run routes. Even Marques Valdez-Scantling, a guy with a laundry list of drops, was asked to come up with difficult, big-time catches and he did.
Most of us fans were pounding the table all year for Mike McDaniel and Tua to get the ball to other guys that weren't Tyreek Hill. Jaylen Waddle, who is a stud, eventually got frustrated that he wasn't really too involved with the overall scheme.
Braxton Berrios was brought here for more than special teams, but you wouldn't know if you watched a Dolphins game. Durham Smythe showed he could do some things, but he was looked at about once in the playoff game.
Tyreek Hill is excellent but we eventually saw what we all feared and knew would happen, and that was got hurt. No way Hill was near 75% in the playoff loss to the Chiefs. But that's what happens when you constantly get your 5"9 185 LB receiver hit by other grown men over and over again.
Draft some talent or go out and sign some free-agent receivers. But if you're going to do that, have them in your plans to actually contribute. Otherwise, what's the point?
