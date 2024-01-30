3 things the Miami Dolphins should learn from each Super Bowl team
The Miami Dolphins would be wise to approach big games like each of the teams playing in the Super Bowl
By Matt Serniak
The Super Bowl matchup has been set. In two weeks, we get to watch the two best teams in the league and I think there are a few things that the Miami Dolphins can learn from from the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
If you're like me, first off good for you, but if you are like me you watched the conference title games yesterday and thought to yourself "Man, it be nice if the Miami Dolphins could play like the Chiefs and 49ers.
On the flip side, I bet many of you saw the Lions and Ravens play and say to yourself "Oh, I've seen that before. Sucks to do Dolphins stuff in the conference title game. You probably shouldn't do that."
But make no mistake, the two best teams in the league are playing each other in the Super Bowl. It doesn't matter that the Chiefs were the #3 seed and had so many issues with their wide receivers throughout the year or that Brock Purdy doesn't have the traditional quarterback metrics. These two teams never panicked at any time during the season and knew that getting into the playoffs was what mattered.
I'm not saying that if the Miami Dolphins apply some of the approaches that the Chiefs and 49ers use they will be Super Bowl bound. Miami still has to learn how to get past the Buffalo Bills before they can think about taking down Patrick Mahomes, Andy Ried, and the Kansaa Chief way
But if they do decide to emulate the Chiefs and 49ers just a little bit, I promise it won't make them worse.