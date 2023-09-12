3 things we learned as we watched the Miami Dolphins get sweet revenge from the Chargers
By Matt Serniak
Tua in Mike McDaniel's system for a second year cemented him as the guy
What else does he have to do? Win a playoff game, win at Buffalo in the cold, balance the nation's budget? Tua went out there and with the help of Tyreek Hill and the rest of the receivers, put the team on his back.
He did that and he succeeded and it was glorious. It was so much fun watching Tua dissect the Charger's star-studded defense like the surgeon he is.
3rd down doesn't even phase me anymore. There was a time when it would be 3rd down and I'd get upset because I knew a punt was likely coming up. Now even when it's 3rd and 15 I'm just like "Tua will give this a legit chance."
I think the biggest difference in what we saw from Tua on Sunday besides his stellar tattoo was just how comfortable he was which led to him being a smooth operator of the offense. Let's not forget, this is the first time as a pro that Tua is in the same offensive system for a second year. That very much matters. Tua knows all the verbiage and he knows even better than last year where needs to be and where they will end up being.
All that leads to a confident Tua Tagovailoa. That's the kind of Tua Tagovailoa this team needs and there is zero reason to think that he won't be confident every week. Even if guys get hurt or the odds are against him, Tua knows what he can do and more importantly knows he can get the job done.
We saw last year in the Baltimore game what he can do at a moment's notice. On Sunday, we were privileged to see it again. I mean, how can you not fall in love with this throw when the team needed it, Tua let it fly.
Poetry in motion is what that is.
Follow me @2ndSatSports