3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins faith restoring performance vs. Texans
By Matt Serniak
The offense is capable of executing Mike McDaniel's gameplan
One of the things I wanted to see out of the Miami Dolphins was for them to take Mike McDaniel's game plan, strategy, vision and execute it. Besides the first play of the game, I would say that the offense did what it has been coached to do.
I know this is only a preseason game, albeit the dress rehearsal week, and the Texans had many backups out there but so did the Dolphins. Skylar Thompson, Salvon Ahmed, and many backup linemen were out there and they executed the offense sharply.
The team ran for over 200 yards, 99 of them coming from Salvon Ahmed and Skylar Thompson threw for 157 yards, threw three TDs, was crisp, kept plays alive, and made plays. Skylar looked like a completely different person than he did last week.
The biggest reason why the offense was able to carry out McDaniel's instructions was because the offensive line bullied the Texans' defensive front. The Texans had two sacks, one of them on another bad snap that Skylar barely held on to. But besides that, the offensive line was more physical than Houston.
Robert Jones, who did end up getting injured, Isaiah Wynn, who I would say clamped down the left guard spot did well out there. Connor Williams had some very nice blocks in the run game.
Kendal Llam filled in for Terron Armstead and he and Wynn held down the left side well.
Even the tight ends did a nice job blocking and that is something that never happens here. I guess having big tight ends blocking is actually a smart thing to do. Who knew?
Back to Salvon Ahmed, that guy played great. He had excellent vision and used his speed to take any corner he wanted to.
I'm not sure how this guy doesn't make the team. He's gotten better and better since the Dolphins acquired him a few years ago and seems to produce in the few spots he gets.