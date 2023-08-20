3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins faith restoring performance vs. Texans
By Matt Serniak
Vic Fangio's presence is being felt and it's fun to see
The Houston Texans had 187 yards of total offense in yesterday's contest. That's pretty good considering many of the Dolphin's starters didn't play. Also, there were a few drives that that even more backups went up against Houston's starters.
Yes, I realize that this is the Houston Texans we're talking about here and not the Greatest Show on Turf Rams but still only giving up that many yards is impressive.
CJ Stroud and the starting Texans offense had some good plays against the Dolphins at the beginning of the game but the defense of Miami didn't break as if they were Mel Gibson in Payback(a really underrated movie).
Bending and not breaking might be the calling card of Vic Fangio's defense. We haven't even seen all the crazy, state-of-the-art defenses that Fangio concocted while he was out of football last year so there is no telling when everyone is playing in week one what we're going to see. out there.