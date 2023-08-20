3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins faith restoring performance vs. Texans
By Matt Serniak
Chris Brooks has to make the final 53. Not the practice squad, the real roster because he looks special out there. He finishes runs, he can catch the ball, he is sneaky shifty like Jarvis Landry was, and did I mention that he finishes runs? The Dolphins have a bunch of the same guy which is fine but they need one guy who respects pad level who wants to be the dolling out the beatings. Chris Brooks is that guy.
It sucks that De'Von Achane got carted off the field. It seems like it's an upper body, maybe a shoulder injury. Hopefully, it won't be too big of a deal because he showed again that he can play in this league and that his speed is the real deal.
Julian Hill, an undrafted tight end from Campbell who nobody knows anything about played very well and he played a lot. I noticed him early in the game and he just kept playing. He had 31 yards on three catches and blocked decently as well. Something to monitor because it's not like the tight end room is filled with studs.
Don't love seeing Terron Armstead in a boot. Not surprised to see Terron Armstead in a boot. We're all hoping that he won't be out long. Not much else to say at the moment.
Hey Cedric Wilson making plays out there. How about that?
Emmanuel Ogbah played into the middle of the 3rd quarter. Are the Dolphins showcasing him in an attempt to trade him? I mean, I think they would love to trade him but his contract is not one any team wants. If he ends up staying, he is fantastic depth on the defensive line.
Brandon Pili, another practice squad guy, got injured earlier in the week. He played yesterday and had a few tackles. I think he makes the team because there isn't much depth on the interior of the defensive line. I like what I see.
Xavien Howard, just doing his thing...
Is the backup QB position battle over? Feels like it's over. I imagine Mike White gets a lot of run next wek in the last preseason game but this seems like Skylar is the guy behind Tua.
