3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins frustrating win against the Las Vegas Raiders
We learned a few things in the Miami Dolphin's frustrating victory over the Raiders.
By Matt Serniak
This Miami Dolphins defense is on a heater right now.
I can't go an article without mentioning how well the defense is performing and this article is no different. The Dolphin's defense is being crafted into an instrument of death for opposing offenses and it couldn't happen at a better time with the offense seemingly getting their skills sucked out of their bodies in an elongated Space Jam type of situation.
The lapse by Jevon Holland and Deshon Elliott which resulted in De'Vante Adams running past them on the deep crosser was the only real negative the defense had. That's one play. The rest of the game the defense stuffed the run created muddy pockets for O'Connell, sacked O'Connell in big spots, and forced three INTs.
We're really starting to see Vic Fangio's vision for this defense come to pass. Jalen Ramsey, his most prized defender, is playing at an all-pro level.
I'm not even sure this is better than his first INT of the game where he undercut a ball when the momentum was completely on the Raider's side after the Dolphins turned it over.
It's so nice having a player like Ramsey to go in and finish games like yesterday's. It's like having a big-time closer in baseball.
The Dolphins are playing bad offenses and that means the defense should gain more confidence during this time that hopefully transfers over to the better teams in the league.