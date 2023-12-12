3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins maddening loss to the Tennessee Titans
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins lost a football game in potentially one of the more maddening, Earth-shattering, eye-opening ways that the Miami Dolphins could have pulled off.
You can just tell from the first five plays of the game where the Dolphins had three players go down with injuries, Howard, Mostert, and Waddle, that this game had a feel to it. That feel was one I imagine is similar to when the magnetic poles flip or when there is a huge hole in the Sun.
Then instead of three injured players, it became five when Connor Williams and Tyreek Hill went down. Yes, all of those guys minus Williams came back, but the vibe was thrown off right from the get-go.
We got to see a Miami Dolphins team do the opposite of just about everything they've been about over the last month or so. We saw a team make mistakes on both sides of the ball, have incredible communication issues, lose their cool severely hurting the team, retreat back into their turtle shell when things got tough, have enough hubris to satisfy a continent, and watch a quarterback look like a big-time fish out of water.
All that happened and then two gift fumbles with five minutes happened and the Dolphins were up 14 points with about four minutes to play.
There are some wild stats of the probability of losing that game up 14 with three minutes left and how often it happened. Let's just say Miami had about a 99.9999% chance of winning and teams have only lost with those circumstances about four other times ever.
But, the Miami Dolphins choked the game away to a rookie quarterback at home who had nothing to play for when Miami had everything to play for.
All fradulaent talk is once again able to be hurled at us and we have to eat it.
The season isn't lost. The Dolphins are 9-4 and are still in control of the AFC East. They lost the #1 seed but they can still get it.
But after watching them play and gag the game away like they did, it's tough to envision them going on a deep playoff run and beating the upper-echelon teams of the AFC. That can change with a win over the Cowboys in two weeks. But there is no way they can think about the Cowboys when the Jets are up next. Here's what we learned from last night's game.