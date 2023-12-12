3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins maddening loss to the Tennessee Titans
By Matt Serniak
Mike McDaniel has a Mike McDaniel problem.
Five trips into the red zone and only walking away with points on two of those drives is a massive issue. McDaniel said it himself after the game that was the #1 reason they lost the game. He's probably right about that.
What he's wrong about is how often he runs the ball inside that red zone specifically near the goal line.
We've heard McDaniel talk about getting better with calling more runs but for the life of me, I can't understand why he can't follow through with that in big spots.
I tried believing he wasn't that arrogant about his offense but he clearly is. He believes he can out-think the game because he often does. But in the big moments against tough teams, his offense was exposed for being the majorly timing-centric offense it is.
We saw in the 4th quarter Raheem Mostert have two rushing TDs from inside the 10-yard line so we know they can run the ball. Miami had 143 yards on the ground between Mostert and De'Von Achane. De'Von Achane who only had one carry in the second half after having 6 for 45 yards in the first half.
But McDaniel's propentency for constantly throwing it when the run game is actually working is something that isn't going away and I simply think he can't help himself. He thinks he has the perfect call that will be a dazzling score when just a boring handoff will have just as much of a chance if not more.
I don't know if that changes over the next month.