3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins maddening loss to the Tennessee Titans
By Matt Serniak
This offense is 1 billions% Tyreek Hill centric.
I don't think I'm breaking any news here but if you thought this offense could survive without Tyreek Hill against a physical team that can pressure, you were way wrong.
Yes, the Dolphins were on line combination #547 and the Titans were getting to Tua getting him of his beloved spots. But when Tyreek went out the offense was basically the NBA players getting their talent sucked out by the Monstars.
Jaylen Waddle became more of a focal point and the running game was still doing their thing but the offense was in quicksand.
Then amazingly, Tyreek Hill was able to come back and jolted life into the lifeless outfit that was the Miami Dolphins. Poof, Jaylen Waddle was again forgotten and nobody else was in line to catch any passes.
But Hill wasn't anywhere at 80% and he couldn't stay on the field too much and the offense continued to suffer.
This is what happens when you have zero plan B for when the offense goes down. Perhaps with a full week to prepare without Hill things would be a bit better. I can believe that. But when he goes down mid-game, it's a terrible issue to overcome.
I fear we're going to look back and realize that putting everything on Hill and feeding into his 2,000-yard quest thus not involving the other guys was a big mistake.