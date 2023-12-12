3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins maddening loss to the Tennessee Titans
By Matt Serniak
Tua Tagovailoa when asked to put the team on his back has shown he often can't.
I am a Tua Tagovailoa fan. He plays the position at a high leve. That can't be argued.
What is plainly and painfully apparent is when the team needs him to step up and it's largely on him to do it, he gets all skittish, falls around, and can not create anything out of nothing. It sucks to say, but it's pretty true.
Have there been games such as the Ravens game last year and the Chargers game this year where Tua rose up and played light out? Yep, but he had all his cast of players with him. If you want to be thought of top-level quarterback, you need to lead drives in under two minutes like Will Levis did twice. You need to will your team for first down after first down.
What you can't do is on 3rd and two throw a lateral pass to Achane hoping he does something fantastic. And then you can't follow that up with getting sacked on 4th down. We saw similar things against the Chiefs and we saw it last night.
Again, Tua is a very good player and this was one bad night. But we have brains that can sort of forecast this team going forward and it doesn't look good right now. If Miami beats the Jets at home on Sunday, we'll say we're ready for Dallas. But it's just hard to think Tua can navigate the Dolphins to multiple playoff wins in a row.
Maybe I'm being a bit harsh right now but I've seen way too many Miami Dolphins teams in December pull this kind of nonsense.
I'm sure we'll hear all the right things we want to hear from a wounded team that sufferend a gut-wrenching loss. We'll hear about how they will learn from this and all that. I guess all we can do is wait and see. But right now sucks and this week will not be fun. That's for sure.
