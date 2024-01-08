3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins soul-shattering loss to the Buffalo Bills
The Miami Dolphins when the lights were the brightest did what they always do, they wilted.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins, with the #2 seed on the line, the world watching, playing at home pulled out the most excruciating, gut-punching, soul-searching loss they could have invented.
When the game was over, I was legit mad, sad, and dejected. I've experienced losses many times. Last week, I got to watch in person the Miami Dolphins get pummeled by the Ravens.
But this was a much worse feeling. The feeling is complete and utter hopelessness. Sure, life goes on, we all have careers and time will eventually heal all wounds. But right now, I don't know how I could feel worse as a fan of a team.
The Miami Dolphins, who we all know were outmanned last night, with the division on the line and #2 seed on the line, put together an excellent game plan in the first 30 minutes of play against the Bill. Everything they dialed up worked very well. The offense was committed to running the ball, kept the Bills off-balance and the defense decided to hound Josh Allen over and over again and created two turnovers.
Then when you thought the Dolphin's defense would break, they stopped the Bills at the one-yard line with no timeouts to end the half. Life was good. Things were going as well as they could have being up 14-7 on a Bill's team that brought the entire city of Buffalo with them to South Beach.
Then, the second half started and everything the Miami Dolphins put into motion in the first half was just over. No more running the ball, no more balance, and defensively the casualties became too much.
Then because the strength and conditioning program in Miami is a complete joke, Andrew Van Ginkel gets hurt and leaves the game. And then because God/Universe has a sick sense of humor, Van Ginkel's replacement, Cameron Goode, gets hurt and carted off the field during the biggest momentum swing of the game which was the punt return TD.
But okay, we got Tua Tagovailoa. Now he can finally have a legitimate answer back to all his critics. With the game and division on the line, now Tua can show that he's going to be worth that big contract that is looming over the franchise and that he is one of the better QBs in the league.
Nope. Not even in close. On the final few drives where the Miami Dolphins can tie the bills or potentially take the lead, Tua as we've seen the good teams do, put him in a box and highlighted his limitations.
The Bills win the division and like Dion Dawkins said, they own the city of Miami.
If you don't like it, too bad. Dawkins is 100% right. Miami belongs to the Bills. If you want to say it's because there is nothing to do in Buffalo but be entrenched in the Bills and people in Miami simply don't care enough because there is more to do than be all about the Dolphins, you'd be right. But that doesn't change the fact that their fanbase is much more passionate than the Miami Dolphin's fan base.
The classic Dolphin's late-season collapse is almost complete. Yes, the Dolphins get a playoff game on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, which early weather reports have it at around 2 degrees on Saturday night. I have no reason to think the Dolphins show up for this game. Sorry, but the blind faith thing, doesn't work for me. I know the reality of this team today and going forward.
Here's what we learned last night.