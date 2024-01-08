3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins soul-shattering loss to the Buffalo Bills
The Miami Dolphins when the lights were the brightest did what they always do, they wilted.
By Matt Serniak
The defense of the Miami Dolphins have heart they just don't have the bodies.
It was a very valiant effort out forth by the Dolphin's defense. After getting shredded by the Baltimore Ravens, Vic Fangio devised a solid game plan to hinder Josh Allen.
What did he do? He brought a ton of pressure and ran zero coverage behind it. Vic figured that stopping Josh Allen by playing coverage with the personnel he has up front on the edge was a worthless way to go. Might as well bring pressure and hope it forces Josh into some mistakes. That's exactly what happened.
Christian Wilkins played one of his best games of his career. His signature moment when was he took the ball right out of Allen's hands on a big 3rd down in the second half.
But it was a war of attrition. Van Ginkel went down and then even Cameron Goode went down. On top of that, the Dolphins' offense provided nothing in the second half thus leaving the Dolphin's defense on the field for what felt like an eternity. All in all, the Bills possessed the ball for 17 minutes longer than Miami.
And when Josh Allen decided he needed to take over, he did just that and the defense could do nothing to stop him.
It doesn't look good for Van Ginkel playing on Saturday. He's getting an MRI today but I have zero confidence that he will be playing.