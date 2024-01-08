3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins soul-shattering loss to the Buffalo Bills
The Miami Dolphins when the lights were the brightest did what they always do, they wilted.
By Matt Serniak
Tua is a good player, but he isn't great and that matters late in the year.
I think Adam Beasley or someone else had this heading of Tua being good but not great so I don't want to come off as I thought of it. I just think there isn't anything better to say about Tua Tagovailoa.
When he has his guys on the field, against a team with a bad offense who has no confidence, Tua will shred you apart. He has that ability. He's very accurate and he gets the ball out quickly.
But that's it. I don't think you can say much more than that to compliment him.
What Tua can't do is move around when the defense has his first and second read covered. He can't create anything. Because of this when the good teams with smart coaches put their guys in the right place, Tua has exactly zero plan B. Not saying you need to be Lamar Jackson but some ability to extend plays is needed.
In the biggest of moments this season, Tua has shown he can't get it done. The Chiefs, Titans, and now this game is perfectly Tua Tagovailoa. The team needed him to put them on his back and he simply in incapable of that. Forcing the ball to Tyreek Hill, another guy who caught the Miami fever which does not show up when it matters, isn;t going to get it done especially when everyone in the stadium knows it's coming.
I honestly don't know how you give Tua the big contract. If anything, you give him a Daniel Jones type contract and see if he takes it. If he doesn't, it's been real Tua.
Stats in September, October, and November don't matter. Stats against bad teams don't matter. But this does.