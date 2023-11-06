3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins status quo loss to the Chiefs
The Miami Dolphins had another typical loss against a heavy weight.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins aren't good enough to overcome mistakes and penalties against the really good teams.
Right from the beginning of the game, you can feel it. I'm not even talking about how the Chiefs walked down the field in six plays and scored so easily. I'm talking about when Miami got the ball for the first time. They got a 1st down only for it to be taken away due to a movement penalty. It sure felt that what I just described happened all game.
And so we're clear, this wasn't "the refs screwed over Miami" sort of thing. The Chiefs had nine penalties, and Miami had six. It's just Miami's penalties crush them and take away positive gains and moments.
You can't have a beautiful ball by Tua to Waddle for a first down and it gets taken back due to a holding penalty. Not against the Chiefs. You can't drop a 20-yarder late in the first half that would have given the ball in Chiefs territory. Not against the Chiefs you can't. You can't also be that same guy who dropped that ball and then fumbled it and had KC return it for a score with 30 seconds left in the first half causing a 10-point swing. Not against the Chiefs.
And you certainly can't have a miscommunication with Cedrick Wilson in the most crucial time in the game and miss him streaking to the endzone wide open only to follow it up with dropping a snap that sure it wasn't the best ever but it hit you in the fingers. You can't do that stuff against the Chiefs, Ravens, Bengals, 49ers, or Eagles.
If you want the football world to stop calling you fruads, stop doing dumb things. It's not harder than that.