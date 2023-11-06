3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins status quo loss to the Chiefs
The Miami Dolphins had another typical loss against a heavy weight.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins defense has surpassed the offense.
What the Dolphin's defense did to Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the rest of the Chiefs offense was wildly impressive. Outside of the first drive, the Dolphin's defense put them in a box and they never really got out of it.
Here are some tweets that illustrate just how well the defense was yesterday.
The defense made Mahomes uncomfortable, took out Pacheco, and 100% took Travis Kelce out of the game.
Vic Fangio devised a terrific game plan that was a winning one. The offense did diddly poo in the first half and the defense kept them in throughout the whole second half. They didn't even allow the Chiefs to get into field goal range in the second half which is very impressive.
The Dolphin's offense was all the rage in the first six or so games. But as of late, it's been the defense that has kept them in games they've lost. First, it was the Eagles, and now the Chiefs. These good teams all have stout defenses that can handle the Dolphin's speed, motion, shifts, and finesse running game.
So, it makes sense that the defense with all that talent, would be the most trustworthy side of the ball. That's where we are now. If the offense can back to running the ball well when Achane gets back or just simply runs it more(foreshadowing) this can be a much more balanced team.