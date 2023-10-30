3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins "steady as she goes" win over the Patriots
By Matt Serniak
Just a real casual, never-not-in-control victory by the Miami Dolphins is what we saw yesterday. We've seen wins like this this year where Miami is just head and shoulders better than their opponent in every way. The Miami Dolphins are better than the New England Patriots and even in a stress-free win, there was a good amount we learned.
This is what the best teams do. They don't really drop games against teams they aren't supposed to. Sure, it happens that a better team plays down to their opponent and drops a game against a bottom-feeder like the Chiefs did yesterday, but it doesn't happen too often.
The Dolphins have hit that spot where they are expected to beat about 90% of the league. But as we know, they will be judged on how they handle the other 10%. Wouldn't you know it, they have that same Kansas City Chiefs team this week in Germany next week. They have another opportunity to show they can actually do real winning late in the year.
Even though the Dolphins took care of the Patriots and were never not winning that game, there was a good amount that we learned.