3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins "steady as she goes" win over the Patriots
By Matt Serniak
Jalen Ramsey already made an immediate impact for the Miami Dolphins.
I'll be honest, I was a little uneasy that Jalen Ramsey was going to be playing. I understand that the great state of Pennsylvania doesn't recognize me as a licensed MD, but it just seemed, to me, that the idea of Ramsey coming back in late October was wild.
Then it was said that Ramsey was only going to play in base packages and I was like "Well, if he can't do everything why bring him back?" I'm sorry I'm living in a world of nervousness. Can you really blame me? I'm a Miami Dolphins fan and I am indoctrinated into having my heart ripped out of my chest Sub-Zero style.
Fortunately for Jalen Ramsey, I am not his personal MD and he was cleared to play because he looked really good.
Not only did he look really good but the Patriots and Mac Jones had a Primal Fear(great movie that you need to see) about Jalen Ramsey on the side of the field he lined up on.
There wasn't even any sort of cockiness from the Patriots where they were going to see if Ramsey can run or anything. It was just a straight-up naw I'm good when thinking about going to Ramsey's side.
And then when they thought they could go to Ramsey's side because he was guarding someone else, Jalen Ramsey showed that ring prowress that makes him so lethal.
Ramsey, instinctively, leaves his man and easily takes what looks like a helium balloon for a long INT return.
Imagine what this defense will be able to get done when Xavien Howard is on the other side of the field. I tell you, it makes me feel things.