3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins "steady as she goes" win over the Patriots
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins are finding it increasingly hard to run the ball but it shouldn't be a surprise.
The Miami Dolphins had 78 yards on the ground and in recent weeks, their vaunted running game has been kept at bay.
I think a lot of that can be attributed to the amount of injuries the Dolphins are having on the offensive line. There was a point in the game yesterday where the only starting offensive lineman was Austin Jackson. Honestly, say that sentence out loud to yourself and try not to freak out.
The running lanes and angles that were wide enough to fit three King Kong Bundys weeks ago can only fit, barely, a 123 Kid. I don't know if this is simply because of injuries to starting offensive linemen and De'Von Achane or if teams are, a little bit anyway, figuring out the Dolphin's scheme.
I also think, across the league, we're at that point in the season where defenses start to get a leg up on offenses. Injuries, weather, and the amount of tape out there contribute to this and I think it pretty much happens every year.
The Dolphin's offense is still working really well but not as consistent as it was a month ago. Teams aren't getting fooled, as much, as they were with all the motion and shifts. That was bound to happen. Mike McDaniel knows this and it's on him and his staff to have a recourse to this. Perhaps the answer is playing really good defense themselves?