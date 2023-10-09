3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins taking care of business win over the Giants
By Matt Serniak
There's a good problem brewing with the emergence of Andrew Van Ginkel
It's official. Andrew Van Ginkel isn't a flash in the pan and he isn't going anywhere. Van Ginkel is tied for 9th in the league in sacks and he, currently, the pass rusher that is on the Miami Dolphins right now.
Yes, Jaelan Phillips has been injured which has allowed AVG to surge and he had a wonderful year last and even had some sacks taken off the table for dumb reasons. Yes, Bradley Chubb is getting paid over $100M and was awesome when he was in Denver with Vic Fangio. True on all counts.
But when Andrew Van Ginkel is lined up on the edge and it looks like Thor is about to annihilate an opposing QB I have supremem confidence that we're in good hands. I don't feel like that when Phillips is out there, which agreed hasn't been to often this year, or when Chubb is out there which is all the time.
I don't give a rip if the Giant's left tackle was taking a quick nap and Van Ginkel took advantage of it. AVG is making the plays and is above getting pressures like Phillips always gets. AVG gets home and brings the QB down to the Earth's surface.
It's a good problem to have because you want as many good players as you can so it doesn't matter who you put in. You want to live in a world where you know production isn't going to drop off because a backup is in. Now, that's saying that the other guys not named Andrew Van Ginkel are holding up their end of the pass-rush equation that has been created in Miami.
If you want to go ahead and say that Bradley Chubb is third out of these three, go right ahead. If you want to say sorry Jaelan, AVG took your spot, go right ahead.
I don't know what Vic Fangio will do when all three are able to go. I mean, it might happen this week if Jaelan Phillips is good to go. I realize that Van Ginkel was signed for a one-year deal worth $2.6M but you can't simply just have him get a few snaps a game at edge rusher. He's been too impactful.
Do you do a 50/50/50 split? Do you consider kicking Phillips inside a bit more? I don't know. What I do know is that this is a great problem to have. Later in the seasons when the stakes are higher, the good teams need out of nowhere players to rise to beat the really good teams, especially in harsh weather. Not sure which one of these guys will be the out-of-nowhere player because you can't guarantee that guy is Andrew Van Ginkel because right now he is the known commodity.