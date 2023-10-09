3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins taking care of business win over the Giants
By Matt Serniak
Can we stop forcing literally everything through Tyreek Hill?
Look, I get it. Tyreek Hill is awesome and he is a force of nature that cannot be handled by mortal men.
And we know about the opening half TD where Hill ran by the defender and in very Madden fashion Tua just said "Oh it's single coverage, Tyreek just run by the corner and I'll throw it in front of you." That was wonderful and I'm all for seeing more of that in the future if the circumstances allow it.
Hill is currently 7th in the league in terms of targets. Honestly, it feels like he is far and away the leader in that because it just seems that Tua is looking for him every single play. I understand that Hill is gunning for 2,000 yards and is on pace for 2,213 yards. I realize that getting the ball in Hill's hands is a smart thing to do.
I just don't want to see Hill get overused in October. Sorry, but I don't want to see a dumb injury happen that lingers all year.
More importantly, I want to see this offense evolve to other guys with elite talent such as Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins made it a point to make the first drive about Waddle and it worked out. He had 22 yards and a TD on the first drive of the game. But he only ended up with 35 yards for the game.
I guess I'm not understanding why he isn't being used in all the motions and being creatively placed in formations like Hill is. I understand that just because he's really fast doesn't mean he and Hill are the same guy. They aren't. Tyreek Hill is one of one. But if teams had to prepare for Jaylen Waddle even more wouldn't that mean that Tyreek Hill has a great chance of doing even more damage?
Every game I feel like there's a play or two where Tua ends up throwing a ball to Hill roughly 20ish yards downfield where there are no less than three guys surrounding Hill and Hill ends up taking some sort of shot that never needed to happen if Tua wasn't so locked in on him. Those are the ones that need to be avoided. I get that Tyreek is down there somewhere but how about seeing that he's covered?
The evolution of this passing offense is more balance between distribution. Maybe this week can be the week where that happens right before Philadelphia.