3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins taking care of business win over the Giants

The Miami Dolphins offense through 5 weeks:



#1 in Yards per game

#1 in 1st downs per game

#1 in EPA/Play

#1 in Success Rate

#1 in Passing Yards/Attempt

#1 in Passing Yards

#1 in Passing TDs

#1 in Passing Success Rate

#1 in Rushing EPA

#1 in Rushing success rate

#1 in Rushing… pic.twitter.com/yhJAfrAuQc