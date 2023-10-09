3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins taking care of business win over the Giants
By Matt Serniak
The Dolphin's offense is historic
This is an historic offense. I realize that doesn't take th sting away from getting pummeled by the Bills or thinking about how it will feel to lose in the playoffs. Regardless, the Miami Dolphins have a historic offense and it isn't done breaking records.
They passed the Greatest Show on Turf Rams yesterday for the most yards in the first five games of a season. That team was awesome and they went through everybody all the way to hoisting a Lombardi.
This current Dolphin's team is MUST WATCH because any play can go the distance and they have so many guys that can take it the distance. We know and covered Tyreek Hill but we know full well that Jaylen Waddle can go all the way at any point.
But the added bonuses of a healthy Raheem Mostert and the emergence of the league's second-leading rusher, De'Von Achane, have made this offense the equivalent of Seinfeld in the 90s. Every week you need to tune in to see what the gang is going to get themselves into.
I can't hardly describe the feeling I have when watching this offense knowing full well that the drive is probably going to end in six.
Then I go ahead and try to watch other offenses and I just get mad watching dumb offenses trying to execute basic stuff. I watch and I say to myself "Why aren't you running motion? Why are you running a 2005 offense that is so stagnant? Why not be smart like Miami" and then I just appreciate what I have in this offense and I like that feeling.
I'm pretty sure these are good stats.
I see no reason to that this offense will take their foot off the gas. McDaniel doesn't have that gear in him to take it easy in a game and plod away for three to four yards. He's a like a guy on the first night of a bachelor party where he just wants to wild every week and do everything.
Cherrish what we have. Who knows when we won't?
Follow me @2ndSatSports