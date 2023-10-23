3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins "the sky is not falling" loss to the Eagles
By Matt Serniak
Naturally, there's still room for Mike McDaniel to improve the Miami Dolphins offense, such as having a plan B.
Last night, the Philadelphia, predictably, took away the Dolphin's ability to run the ball the way they wanted to. They also, as I said earlier, just stood there and didn't fall for any motions or shifts.
Mike McDaniel didn't have much of a response to what the Eagles did to his team, which was bully the life out of them.
Sure, you could say that 14 points were wiped out due to a holding penalty on Lester Cotton and Tyreek Hill dropping a TD. You can even say that at least three points were left on the table on the Tua INT to Raheem Mostert, which had very legal defense applied.
But we all saw the Dolphin's offense get slapped around and there wasn't much plan B. I think adjustments are mostly overrated. Go ask Peyton Manning how many halftime adjustments got made during his time. Not many and he is far from alone in saying stuff like that.
But, Mike McDaniel had to know how the Eagles were going to handle his offense and since he should have known what was coming he should have had something else to throw at Philly.
Maybe running more outside runs such as the pop-pass that Waddle took on the first play of the game. Or, more outside runs to Mostert, which were working in the 3rd quarter. I feel making the Eagles' defense run laterally is really the only way you're going to move the ball consistently on them.
Mike McDaniel has done amazing things this season. He has 100% been a better coach this year compared to last year. From the cohesion to the offense to cleaning up the penalties, although last night wasn't the finest showing of that. McDaniel has evolved.
The next step in the evolution of Mike McDaniel is having multiple ways to move the ball against the physical teams. Much easier said than done but it needs to happen.