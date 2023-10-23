3 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins "the sky is not falling" loss to the Eagles
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins are getting better as a team.
I realize not many want to hear it. Most just want to punch the air and yell from a mountain that the Dolphins will never go anywhere because they can't beat the good teams. I won't get in your way.
I will say that this Dolphins team was much better than the one that got beat up in Buffalo. That game was over at the end of the 2nd quarter and there was nothing Miami could do about it. In that game, the Dolphins couldn't handle the atmosphere.
Last night, the game wasn't over until about five minutes left in the entire game and the team handled the environment. The Dolphins fought as long as they could but the brute force of the Eagles overcame them and the dam broke as we saw with the A.J. Brown big catch.
Specifically, that was the best defensive performance from a Dolphin defense in a big game against a real team that I've seen in years. Other Miami teams get routed by the Eagles in that 2nd quarter and instead of 17-3, it's 27-3.
This Dolphin's team played very sound defense. Yes, Jalen Hurts got away from rushers, broke some arm tackles, and made plays down the field that crushed the Dolphin's ability to get off the field.
To me, it felt like 2nd down is where Miami got consistently gashed. Every series seemed like Miami would stuff the Eagles for a short gain making it 2nd and eight and like clockwork Miami would give up six or seven.
But the defense got to Jalen Hurts consistently. Hurts is definitely feeling it today. Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb got to Hurts often. They didn't always bring him down, which I know is quite frustrating because you know as soon as Hurts escapes them a big play is coming. But it wasn't like Hurts just stood back there.
Miami also held the Eagles to 99 yards on the ground. The run defense was much more stout.
I wrote the other day that I like where the defense is heading. They will get Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey back soon and that will make a huge difference. The defensive line is figuring out its rotation and has several guys who are far from pushovers that can rush the passer. Fangio will have many different options to throw at offenses and if they're going to play the run and create the kind of pressure we saw last night, they will win games.
Will they be against the "elite?" Well, that's the question, isn't it? It's easy to say no way because we just haven't seen it yet.
But with all the guys that will be coming back, Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Isaiah Wynn, De'Von Achane, Xavien Howard, and Jalen Ramsey, you have to think this team will be in good position to win late.
Everything is still on the table. The AFC East and #1 seed in the AFC are all still out there for the taking. Yeah, we're going to eat it this week and listen to everyone cut the team down. Welcome to sports. Win this weak at home against a Patriots team that should have a big letdown from beating the Bills and then you have Kansas City in Germany.
As I said, you beat Kansas City, and everything changes. The Miami Dolphins just have to do it.
By the Way- Yes, the officials were terrible. It makes no sense other than they don't give a rip how bad they are. The league couldn't care less how many teams get screwed over every week by blatantly bad officiating.
The refs can do anything they want and not get penalized for it. It's not going to change. It just sucks because it's hard enough doing your job once. Being told you have to do it again and it's going to be harder is brutal. Hopefully, these calls go our way later in the season but I think we know that isn't going to ever happen.
In the end, no excuses. Play better no matter what.
