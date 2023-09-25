3 things we learned watching the Miami Dolphins smash the Broncos into a fine paste
By Matt Serniak
The defense went against human nature and had zero let down in the second half thus having an immense amount of pride.
This is something that you see all the time in all sports. One team goes up big in the first half and then in the second half the team that is getting blown out starts doing better. It happens all the time and nobody really cares that much.
At halftime, the score was 35- 13. The Dolphins were well in control and there wasn't anything they could not do to the Broncos. The Broncos were helpless to their masters, the Dolphins, and Miami continued to have their way with them on offense. But offense is fun and it takes a ton of choreography, especially in this offense, so everyone has to stay focused.
Defense, on the other hand, has to do with giving maximum effort and having desire and pride that cannot be denied regardless of the score. That's what the Dolphin's defense displayed yesterday because they didn't give up a single point in the second half when it would have been so easy to stop worrying about tackling.
The extra seven points the Broncos had was from a kick return, which isn't great.
But this is about how the defense fought off the urge to play relaxed in the second half. Instead, they took it upon themselves to not let the Broncos do anything even though Russell Wilson and the starters were in the whole game.
That kind of effort matters to me and it makes me feel even better about the defense going forward.