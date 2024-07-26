3 unanswerable questions about the Tua Tagovailoa-Miami Dolphins standoff
By Matt Serniak
The ongoing contest of who will blink first either Tua Tagovailoa or the Miami Dolphins is one of the biggest talking points of training camp throughout the league. With that, there are some questions we have in mind that will probably never be answered in an effort to have fun with a situation that gets increasingly less fun by the day.
We're at the start of training camp and things in South Florida are already annoying to the point where fans' eyes rolled when seeing Tagovailoa did not take a single rep during the second practice session. This came after he went through 7-on-7 drills to open camp, but didn't take part in 11-on-11 action. Tagovailoa stood and observed as the backups tried to run the offense.
You can feel this standoff getting icier and icier between the two sides. We are hopeful that the Dolphins can figure this out by July 28, which is the first day of open practices to the public. The Miami faithful will be ready to have the Dolphins front office have it if things remain unknown with the star QB. With that said, here's our look at three unanswered questions surrounding the whole contract saga:
Did the Dolphins actually wish Tua wouldn't have had such a good statistical year?
When you read that question, yes, it can be quite jarring. Why oh why would a team ever want their quarterback to have a lackluster season because if that quarterback doesn't play that well then the team doesn't win as much? It's a bit of an outlandish question to ever utter even for the folks on First Take, we get it.
However, if Tua doesn't finish the season with the stats he put up, this situation would be much easier for the team to navigate. Two seasons ago, the signal-caller didn't finish the campaign playing football. All the concussions he had led to him having to sit out the playoff showdown in Buffalo where Skylar Thompson and the boys almost won.
After that, the Dolphins exercised the fifth-year option for Tagovailoa. He then went and led the NFL in passing yards and was Top 5 in a bunch of other categories. Sure, he and the team faltered late in the year, which is par for the course for this outfit, but Tagovailoa played very well overall. He also played the entire season. That was something not many thought he could do.
The premise here is if Tagovailoa would have finished say eighth in passing yards and a little worse in other categories, then the team could easily not offer him a contract making him a Top 5 QB in the league. Now, there's speculation he could end up being No. 1 on the list.
The fact the Dolphins, for months now, haven't offered Tagovailoa the contract he thinks he deserves because of what he did last year speaks to the idea that the team likes him, but they don't think he is worth the money the top guys have gotten. Yes, this question is a bit off the wall, but had Tagovailoa not finished No. 1 in passing yards, negotiations could have been easier for the front office.