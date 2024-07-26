3 unanswerable questions about the Tua Tagovailoa-Miami Dolphins standoff
By Matt Serniak
How bad is this situation sucking the life out of Mike McDaniel?
What we know about Mike McDaniel is that he likes to have a good time at work. The guy thrives on positive vibes. Let's not forget that he's a football coach, which means no matter how much he likes to joke around, he likes to be able to maximize every moment he has with his team.
This situation where Tagovailoa is holding in has got to me absolutely maddening for him. Think about it, you're installing your offense with some new guys and rookies, and the guy who runs your vision nearly flawlessly is just standing there in a sweatshirt. It must be a form of prison for McDaniel.
Even listening to McDaniel talk to the media about it, you can see there's a part of his soul leaving his body.
Sounds like a guy who understands the business side of this, but also it sounds like a guy who can't believe we're at this point when there were months to get this done. All McDaniel wants to do is have a distraction-free camp and pretty much the No. 1 distraction that can happen to an NFL football team is happening in front of him and there's nothing he can do about it.